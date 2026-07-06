Pets Of The Week: Xena and Wally

Meet this week's pets of the week from the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

Meet Xena - the literal definition of a gentle giant! This sweet girl is as gentle, loving, and kind as they come. She walks beautifully on a leash, always has the best manners in her kennel, and LOVES to give high fives! Xena has such a calm, easygoing personality and is happiest simply walking quietly by your side. She greets our staff with so much love every time they visit her kennel, and we know she'll bring that same unconditional love to her future family. If you've been looking for a gentle giant to be your new best friend, Xena is waiting to meet you.

Wally is still looking for his forever family! This handsome guy is only three years old and has spent the past month at our center. He was initially brought into our care as a stray, and never had his family come to reclaim him. Wally has a quiet kind of love, and an extremely calm personality. He loves attention, cuddles, and of course, long naps. He isn't super into playing, he can usually be found curled up on his bed or inside his kennel asking for pets.

To learn more about Wally or Xena, or to apply for adoption, visit here.