2 arrested, 2 hospitalized following Wednesday night shooting in Poplar

POPLAR, Mt. — The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were arrested and two were taken to a hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Poplar.

According to the sheriff's office, around 8:30 p.m., two men were reported to have been shot, and two other men were reported as the alleged shooters.

The sheriff's office says that one of the shooters was detained by officers, and shortly after, the second shooter was apprehended.

According to the sheriff's office, no other injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public at this time.