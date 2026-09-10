2 young grizzly bears euthanized in Montana after repeated raids on homes near Lincoln

LINCOLN — Montana wildlife officials euthanized 2 young grizzly bears this week after the animals spent 10 days raiding chicken coops and grain stored near homes in Lincoln.

Wildlife staff and neighbors tried to remove those attractants, but the bears stayed in the area and continued to exhibit bold behavior, creating a major safety concern for nearby residents.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks crews trapped the bears on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks worked with federal officials to make the decision to euthanize them.

Bear conflicts are up across Montana this season. Natural bear foods like chokecherries are hard to find right now, which means bears are looking for alternative food sources in towns.

RELATED: Lincoln residents keep close eye on grizzly activity around town

Three juvenile grizzlies spotted repeatedly in Lincoln, prompting damage reports and FWP response

Officials are asking residents to help prevent more conflicts by taking the following steps: