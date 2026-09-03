28-year-old Wyoming man killed in crash near Grass Range

A 28-year-old Lander, Wyo., man was killed Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in a rollover crash near Grass Range.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on MT-19 at approximately 2:50 p.m. A 35-year-old man who was the driver was injured in the crash.

MHP reports the vehicle the pair were travelling in drifted off the road, hit a guardrail end, then rolled. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Alcohol, drugs and speed were not suspected in the crash.

