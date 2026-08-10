Whether someone is learning to ride for the first time, preparing a horse for competition or simply looking for a place to spend time in the saddle, the 406 Arena in Vaughn is working to provide a place for everyone.

406 Arena opens its doors to horse lovers of all experience levels

The horse boarding and event center is one of the largest privately owned horse facilities in Montana, offering much more than boarding. The facility provides riding lessons, open riding opportunities, shows and other events for horse lovers of all ages and skill levels.

Riders can take lessons in both Western and English riding styles, vaulting and showmanship, with classes available for adults and youth. Those who already own horses can also use the facility's indoor arena and outdoor trail courses.

The arena also hosts a variety of shows and offers opportunities, giving riders different ways to train, compete, and experience the sport.

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Jessica Fryberger, who owns and manages the facility with her family, says making the arena accessible to the community has been a priority since they purchased it in 2018.

“We've been working hard since then to kind of get it more well suited to serve the entire community,” Fryberger said.

The facility had previously been accessible to the public before it was purchased and eventually closed to public use. When Fryberger and her family took over, they wanted to bring that accessibility back.

“We wanted people to have the ability to enjoy horses, whether they own them or not,” Fryberger said.

For Shelby Strutz and her daughter, Shiloh, the arena has become a place to ride, learn and explore different aspects of horsemanship.

Strutz remembers when the facility was no longer available to the public and says there were not many nearby opportunities for people to enjoy horses.

“It was sad to see them go away, because there aren't a lot of close opportunities to enjoy horses,” Strutz said. “And so, when Jessica and Dusty bought the arena and started everything back up, we were pretty excited.”

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Today, Strutz says the facility gives riders the opportunity to try different disciplines and develop their skills.

“It's just an awesome place to be able to dabble in everything,” she said. “It's a great place to school young horses. It's a great place to get kids started.”

Fryberger says her own connection to horses began when she was young.

“My love for horses — that started at a very young age. From as small as I can remember,” Fryberger said.

That passion is part of what drives her efforts to make the facility available to more people. The community has also been essential to keeping the facility operating and accessible.

“Without the community support, we wouldn't be able to have this facility,” she said.

With boarding, lessons, open riding, outdoor trails and events, the 406 Arena is aiming to be a place where riders can participate at whatever level works for them — from youth just getting started to experienced riders bringing their horses in to train, practice or compete.

The goal, Fryberger says, is to give more people the opportunity to enjoy horses and make riding accessible to the broader community.

