475+ pounds of cocaine taken by CBSA from commercial trucks at Coutts entry

Hundreds of pounds of suspected cocaine were seized from two commercial trucks in July 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.

CBSA says the seizures took place at the Coutts port of entry.

On July 26, a commercial truck underwent a secondary examination. 80 bricks of suspected cocaine were found concealed within boxes in the truck's load, according to CBSA. In total, over 200 pounds of cocaine were seized. The driver and passenger of this truck were both arrested.

On July 31, another commercial truck underwent a secondary examination, prompting border services officers to find 107 bricks of cocaine. CBSA says 274 pounds of cocaine were seized from this truck. The driver was arrested as a result.

The investigations into the attempted trafficking of cocaine into Canada remain ongoing, according to CBSA.

CBSA says officers seized over 2,323 pounds of cocaine and over 615 pounds of methamphetamine back in 2025.

