Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants bringing free concerts to Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Air Force is bringing some brass and a whole lot of voices to Big Sky Country.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C., will perform 11 free concerts across Montana beginning Oct. 14. The tour honors the service of airmen past and present through music.

In Great Falls the ensembles will take the stage at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. For audiences in Helena, a performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Helena Civic Center.

The tour begins at Billings’ Alberta Bair Theater and concludes Oct. 25 at Lincoln County High School in Eureka.

All concerts are free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Anyone interested can reserve a ticket through the U.S. Air Force Band’s tour website.

The full schedule includes:

