Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants bringing free concerts to Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Air Force is bringing some brass and a whole lot of voices to Big Sky Country.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C., will perform 11 free concerts across Montana beginning Oct. 14. The tour honors the service of airmen past and present through music.
In Great Falls the ensembles will take the stage at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. For audiences in Helena, a performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Helena Civic Center.
The tour begins at Billings’ Alberta Bair Theater and concludes Oct. 25 at Lincoln County High School in Eureka.
All concerts are free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Anyone interested can reserve a ticket through the U.S. Air Force Band’s tour website.
The full schedule includes:
- Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. Alberta Bair Theater, Billings
- Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. Wilson Auditorium, Bozeman
- Saturday, October 17 at 3:00 p.m. Wilson Auditorium, Bozeman
- Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 p.m. Helena Civic Center, Helena
- Monday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, Great Falls
- Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. Dennison Theater, College of the Arts and Media, Missoula
- Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. Hamilton High School, Hamilton
- Thursday, October 22 at 5:00 p.m. Big Sky High School, Missoula
- Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. Flathead High School, Kalispell
- Saturday, October 24 at 3:00 p.m. Polson High School, Polson
- Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m. Lincoln County High School, Eureka