'An extreme hit': Sunburst faces loss of its only gas station

SUNBURST, Mont. — Sunburst is preparing to lose its only gas station, a change local leaders say could affect everyone from everyday drivers to farmers, school buses and emergency responders.

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Sunburst losing only gas station?

CityServiceValcon is expected to end fuel service in Sunburst on Nov. 1. Mayor Holly Hovland said town officials first learned of the decision through a notice posted directly on the fuel tank.

“We were notified by a sign being posted on our fuel tank here in Sunburst that service would no longer be provided to this community as of Nov. 1,” Hovland said. “It was the first we had heard of it, just being listed on a sign on the tank.”

The loss would leave residents with limited options. Drivers heading north could travel about eight miles to Sweet Grass, while those heading south would need to travel nearly 30 miles to Shelby.

For Sunburst Fire Chief Ben McAlpine, losing local access to fuel could create an additional challenge for emergency services.

“Fuel for the emergency services is extremely vital,” McAlpine said. “I mean, the last thing you want to do when you're done laying hose and racking hose, and working really hard on a fire is drive to get fuel, you know, miles away.”

McAlpine said his initial reaction to learning about the situation was disbelief.

“It's an extreme hit to what we do. And I thought it was a joke,” McAlpine said. “You know, I feel like, man, this is not a good joke, guys.”

Hovland said the impact would extend beyond emergency responders. Sunburst is surrounded by agricultural operations that rely on fuel for trucks and other vehicles, while school buses and residents who do not regularly travel outside the community also depend on having fuel available locally.

“The majority of the people around us are agriculture, and they have trucks that need to be filled, and they have pickups and cars,” Hovland said. “I don't think it's an option for Sunburst to not have fuel, and we will do everything that we can to make sure that we can provide that service in our community in the future.”

Town leaders are already speaking with other fuel providers and exploring possible locations for a replacement operation. Hovland said there are promising possibilities, but the town expects there will likely be a gap in service before a replacement is available.

Once a new provider is found, Hovland said community support will be important to keeping fuel service in Sunburst for the long term.

MTN News reached out to CityServiceValcon for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.