GREAT FALLS — A colorful display of produce now covers the front of 2J's Fresh Market, where Great Falls-based artist Samantha Houston recently transformed a difficult exterior wall into a celebration of fresh food and shopping locally.

Watch Madison Collier's report on the new mural and upcoming 'Great Walls Great Falls':

Annual Great Falls festival to return with more murals, hometown artist

Houston said the mural covers a wall where graffiti had been difficult to remove due to the building's textured surface. With few limitations on the final design, she chose a rainbow of oversized fruits and vegetables to welcome customers before they head inside.

"They just kind of wanted to see something clean, bright, something that reflected what they do here," Houston said.

With the tallest detail coming in at just 9 feet, working at that scale required her to regularly step away from the wall to make sure each detail remained in proportion.

"The biggest challenge for me personally is that I am 5 feet tall, and this eggplant is bigger than I am," she laughed.

The mural joins Houston's growing collection of work around Great Falls. Her art can be found on the exterior or interior of businesses across the community, including Magpie and Hokkaido.

"The biggest thing is really just remembering that we're here... remembering that there is local talent that can bring life to the outside or the inside of your business," Houston said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News 'Great Walls Montana' sign

Houston will be the only local artist participating in Great Walls Great Falls, scheduled for Aug. 17-22. A total of seven artists from around the country are expected to install new murals under the direction of returning curator Cameron Moberg.

Great Walls Great Falls, previously ArtsFest Montana, began in 2019 as an effort to reduce blight and add color to downtown walls and alleyways. Now in its eighth year, Business Improvement District Executive Director Kellie Pierce said preparation begins as soon as the previous festival ends.

"We're always in planning mode for this, looking for the right walls, getting our property owners on board," Pierce said.

MTN News Great Walls, Great Falls Artsfest brings fresh color (August 2025)

Finding new locations requires a property owner willing to give the artist creative freedom. Pierce said some owners have been initially hesitant because they do not know exactly what will be painted on their building, but that process has become easier as the downtown collection has grown.

"If you look at the caliber of the art that we have received previously, we have standards as well," Pierce said. "It's getting easier to find walls as people see what's happened. They want that too."

Once a wall is selected, organizers assess whether it needs repairs before pressure-washing and priming it. After the mural is complete, a clear anti-graffiti coating is added so the wall can be cleaned without damaging the artwork.

Planning extends beyond finding walls for the artists. Organizers arrange lodging for the muralists, while local restaurants and other partners help provide meals throughout the week.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Kellie Pierce, Business Improvement District Executive Director

"It's really a community effort to bring everybody here," Pierce said.

Downtown Great Falls now has 68 murals. Pierce said they have become destinations for school groups, visitors and residents, with walking tours bringing people into alleys and other areas they may miss while driving.

This year's public events include an artist reception Thursday, Aug. 20, featuring live music, food, drinks and opportunities to meet the artists. An auction of artwork created throughout the week will also be held to help support next year's festival.

Additionally, a downtown art walk will follow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, with participating businesses staying open late and hosting artists.

More information and a self-guided map of the city's murals are available through the ArtsFest Montana website.