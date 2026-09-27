GREAT FALLS — The Montana chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the Central Montana Out of the Darkness Walk at Gibson Park on Saturday, Sept. 26. Before setting out, participants gathered wearing honor beads that showed why they had come.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

At Central Montana ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ no one grieves alone

Each of the 10 honor bead colors represent a different connection to suicide prevention for those wearing them. During a ceremony before the walk, a representative for each color stood at the front of the crowd. As they stepped up to the front of the stage with their necklaces in hand, people wearing matching beads raised their own.

“As I call each color, if you’re comfortable, I’m going to ask you to raise your beads and hold them high,” said Sarah Wade, fundraising manager for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Montana chapter, at the beginning of the ceremony.

In attendance was Carey Nystrom-Nelson. She and her husband, Tim, came with a team of family and friends to remember their son, Jacsen, who died by suicide in April 2024. During the ceremony Nystrom-Nelson represented the white beads, worn by those who have lost a child to suicide.

When asked why she came out to walk, she had a simple answer.

“Because Jacsen mattered and he was enough,” Nystrom-Nelson said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Participants raise their honor beads during the Central Montana Out of the Darkness Walk at Gibson Park on Saturday, Sept. 26. Each color represents a different connection to suicide prevention.

Seeing others raise their own beads gave participants a way to recognize others who shared their experiences. For Nystrom-Nelson, being surrounded by support also brought hope.

“It just brings hope so others don’t have to feel this pain,” she said.

The need for support extends across the state. Montana’s suicide rate was nearly twice the national rate from 2011 through 2022, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ suicide prevention toolkit. Among people ages 15 to 24, the state’s rate was more than twice the national average for that age group.

Before the ceremony, participants checked in, visited a resource fair and learned about support available in the community. Organizers said groups at the event included Alliance for Youth, the Great Falls LGBT Center, and representatives with the Montana VA health system.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“We have a resource fair where our local community partners are coming out to offer their resources so folks can see what’s available in our community,” said Zach Swartz, chair of the Central Montana Out of the Darkness Walk committee.

After the ceremony, participants set out on the 1.33-mile Gibson Loop Trail. The free event raises money for suicide prevention research, education and programs for people affected by suicide.

“Don’t be afraid to have those difficult conversations with your family and co-workers,” Swartz said. “There’s definitely support out there.”

Anyone who needs support can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.