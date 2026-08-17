Back-to-school blast helps Great Falls families prepare for the new school year

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of children and families gathered at Montana Expopark in Great Falls on Friday, August 14 for the annual Back to School Blast, a community event designed to help families in need get ready for the upcoming school year.

Organizations help Great Falls kids get ready for school with Back to School Blast

The Great Falls Rescue Mission has held a back-to-school event for decades, but five years ago teamed up with community partners Alliance for Youth, United Way, Alluvion Health, The Indian Family Health Clinic, Scheel's and Great Falls Public Schools for a one-stop back-to-school event.

Rain didn't dampen the spirits of attendees, with organizers saying the event grows more popular every year — and that participation increases during difficult economic times.

Carrie Matter, Great Falls Rescue Mission executive director, said the financial pressures facing families are a driving force behind the event's growth.

"I think the increased, utility rates, increased cost of food increase, fuel cost, I think that has affected our community in major ways. And if we can alleviate that pressure for our families, that's our goal here today. We don't provide everything that they need for the school year, but the idea is to get them excited."

In addition to new backpacks filled with school supplies, kids can receive sports physicals and immunizations, free haircuts, and enjoy games and food. Parents can also learn about services provided by about 40 other participating agencies.

