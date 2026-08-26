Back to school brings more than homework — here's what parents should watch for

The start of a new school year brings excitement for many students. But for others, it can be one of the most stressful times of the year — and mental health experts say knowing what to look for could make all the difference.



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What parents should watch for

"So school's starting now. I think today was the first day for many kids going back to school. Colleges are back, and there is a lot of things that do affect the mental health with kids," said Shauna Green, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and Director at Green Apple Behavioral Health and Counseling in Great Falls.

According to the CDC, more than one in five school-aged children in the United States experience a mental health condition. Back-to-school season is one of the highest-stress periods of the year — driven by changes in routine, reduced sleep, less sunlight, and shifting social dynamics. Green says the transition hits middle schoolers especially hard.

"Especially in the middle schools. That's where independence is coming. And they get so excited because now they're in the middle school stage. However, with their bodies changing, so much sleep is all that much more important," she said.

Beyond sleep and routine, Green says the social pressures students face when they return to school are intensifying — and substance use is a growing concern.

"There's that pressure to look good and fit a certain stereotype. We are seeing an increase in chemical dependency, which is alcohol, vapes, drugs, experimenting," she said.

Warning signs parents should watch for:

Mental health experts say parents should look for sustained changes — not just a bad day — in any of the following areas:

- Mood: Persistent sadness, irritability, anxiety, or emotional withdrawal

- Behavior: Pulling away from friends, family, or activities they used to enjoy

- Sleep: Sleeping significantly more or less than usual

- School performance: Declining grades, skipping class, or loss of interest in school

- Physical complaints: Frequent headaches or stomachaches with no clear medical cause

- Substance use: Signs of alcohol, vaping, or drug use

Way to approach your child:

- Choose a calm, low-pressure moment — not right after school or during a conflict

- Ask open-ended questions — "How are you feeling about school?" rather than "Are you okay?"

- Listen without immediately trying to fix the problem

- Normalize the conversation — let them know it is okay to struggle and okay to ask for help

- If they are not ready to talk to you, encourage them to talk to a trusted adult, counselor, or mental health professional

Local Resources:

Green Apple Behavioral Health and Counseling offers a youth program on evenings and weekends — specifically designed so kids can get support without missing school. The program includes counselors devoted to youth mental health and addiction, a space to do homework, and a snack bar.

For more information, contact Green Apple Behavioral Health and Counseling in Great Falls.

Crisis Resources:

If your child is struggling, help is available 24 hours a day.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

