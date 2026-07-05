BELT — While Fourth of July fireworks may be over, the celebration of America's 250th anniversary is continuing in Belt, where nine young performers from rural central Montana are bringing history to life on stage.

(WATCH: Belt Performing Arts Center celebrates America's 250th anniversary with youth production)

Belt Performing Arts Center celebrates America's 250th anniversary

The Belt Performing Arts Center is presenting ‘Oh, That Dreadful Tea!’, a musical about the Boston Tea Party that places a special emphasis on the important role women played during the American Revolution. The production is part of the nation's semi-quincentennial celebration, marking 250 years since the founding of the United States.

For Education Director Jeff Ross, the production is about more than commemorating history, it's about creating opportunities for children who may not otherwise have access to theater.

"The reason we're having it here is, of course, for the 250th anniversary," Ross said. "And we want to showcase the children here, especially the rural children in our area, and bring them to Belt and get them in the theater."

The cast includes children from communities across central Montana and the surrounding areas. For many, participating in the production means traveling to rehearsals and experiencing community theater for the first time.

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One of those performers is Mariam Powell, who lives near Raynesford. She plays Rachel Revere, the wife of Paul Revere, in what is her first-ever stage production.

"This is my first play and ever being on stage," Powell said. "I think this is my only opportunity, and I want to do more plays after this because it's fun."

Ross says watching the cast grow over the course of rehearsals has been one of the most rewarding parts of directing the show.

"When I see them on the stage, it's just amazing," he explained. "And to see them grow into that part is super."

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Music Director Beverly Kolar says the experience has been just as meaningful for the production team as it has been for the students.

"I just think this is a wonderful gift to the kids," Kolar said. "It's been really fun to watch the energy that they're putting into it. And they have been so good about learning their lines and coming prepared."

Ross believes the value of theater extends well beyond opening night.

"I think theater is just a great tool, a great literacy tool, a great tool for social communication. It's all about trust and joy and being part of a community,” he explained.

As audiences gather to watch ‘Oh, That Dreadful Tea!’, Ross hopes they'll not only enjoy a lively retelling of one of America's defining historical moments but also recognize the impact community theater can have in rural Montana.

"We want the audience to be involved and enjoy what these young people have done," Ross said.

For the young performers, the production is more than a history lesson. It's an opportunity to discover new talents, build confidence and show that even in Montana's smallest communities, the arts can create lasting memories while celebrating the nation's past.

The play will take place at the Belt Performing Arts Center on July 10th and 11th at 7 pm and July 12th at 2 pm.

