GREAT FALLS — One of Great Falls' busiest interchanges is getting a major overhaul — and the people who use it every day want to make sure the new design gets it right.

The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to replace the I-15 Gore Hill Interchange overpass at Exit 277, add a southbound lane on I-15 between the 10th Avenue South and Gore Hill interchanges, and install two single-lane roundabouts at 31st Street Southwest and Airport Drive. The project has been in planning since 2015. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027, pending funding.

Big Changes Coming to Great Falls' Gore Hill Interchange — Here's What You Need to Know

For the Great Falls International Airport — whose primary access runs directly through the interchange — the redesign is welcome, but questions remain.

"We've expressed concerns that there's not enough capacity in that intersection today, obviously, and we're a little concerned that the redesign won't have enough capacity either," said Airport Director John Faulkner.

Faulkner says the addition of a new lane is a meaningful improvement — particularly for traffic trying to exit the interchange.

"That lane really gets bogged down by people turning left and straight in the new alignment. There'll be a whole 'nother lane there for the right traffic to get out of that intersection, which should at least provide some relief on the banking side of being able to hold more cars. So, I think that's really favorable," he said.

MDT says roundabouts have been shown to reduce fatal collisions by 90 percent compared to stoplights or stop signs, reduce delays by 89 percent, and reduce stops by 56 percent. The new bridge will be constructed east of the current overpass — allowing the interchange to remain open throughout construction.

For nearby businesses, however, the construction timeline raises its own concerns. Jason Knowles of Hobby Time RC, located near the interchange, says the project could affect his business's out-of-town customers.

"We have a lot of guys that come from Bozeman, Billings, even as far as Idaho and Washington, some guys come over to race. So, I think that will affect possibly the winter race season considerably," Knowles said.

Knowles says the business will get through it — but the impact is worth noting.

Residents who want to learn more about the project and ask questions directly can attend a public open house hosted by MDT this Thursday, July 23rd, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 3701 31st Street Southwest in Great Falls. Drop in anytime during that window.

For more information, contact MDT Project Manager Sam Baker at 406-444-0451.

