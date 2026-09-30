Big Sandy Medical Guild hosts annual rummage sale to fund hospital

BIG SANDY — In a town like Big Sandy, the hospital isn't just a building — it's a lifeline. And the women of the Big Sandy Medical Guild have been making sure it stays that way since 1965.

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Big Sandy Medical Guild fundraiser returns to support hospital improvements and patient care projects

The guild's annual rummage sale returns this week, with all proceeds going directly to Big Sandy Medical Center — a 25-bed critical access hospital serving communities across north-central Montana.

"All of the money goes back to the hospital. Back in the earlier days it was used to purchase hospital gowns, hospital beds, wheelchairs — simple things," said Lisa Sipler, President of the Big Sandy Medical Guild.

In recent years, the guild has upped its game. Last year it raised $13,000 — money that helped bring a brand-new CT machine to Big Sandy Medical Center, meaning patients no longer have to drive an hour to Havre or Great Falls for a scan. This year the goal is to beat that number — and the donations are already rolling in from communities across the region.

"Monday morning at 8 a.m., a guy pulled up from Loma with a big cargo trailer full of stuff that was in his family, and it was in pristine shape. People are very giving — not just in the Big Sandy community, but also in Havre, Loma, Fort Benton, Rocky Boy, and Box Elder," Sipler said.

This year's proceeds will fund a courtyard renovation at the medical center — including an outdoor care space, a nursery, walkways, paths, and an accessibility door for patients with disabilities. It is the kind of improvement that makes a hospital feel less like a hospital.

Volunteer Michelle Robertson says the items this year are worth the drive — and so is the pie.

"We have Ariat clothing, a lot of Western wear, Montana jewelry, cowboy hats — a plethora of everything you could be looking for from new to vintage. So make it a point to come on down," Robertson said.

The sale runs Thursday, October 1st from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, October 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy. A box sale runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pie and coffee are available for five dollars. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 — the drawing takes place Friday at 3 p.m.

Those unable to attend but wishing to support the cause can make a donation directly to the Big Sandy Medical Guild.