Big Sandy Medical Guild hosts annual rummage sale to fund hospital

BIG SANDY — In a town like Big Sandy, the hospital isn't just a building — it's a lifeline. And the women of the Big Sandy Medical Guild have been making sure it stays that way since 1965.
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The guild's annual rummage sale returns this week, with all proceeds going directly to Big Sandy Medical Center — a 25-bed critical access hospital serving communities across north-central Montana.
"All of the money goes back to the hospital. Back in the earlier days it was used to purchase hospital gowns, hospital beds, wheelchairs — simple things," said Lisa Sipler, President of the Big Sandy Medical Guild.
In recent years, the guild has upped its game. Last year it raised $13,000 — money that helped bring a brand-new CT machine to Big Sandy Medical Center, meaning patients no longer have to drive an hour to Havre or Great Falls for a scan. This year the goal is to beat that number — and the donations are already rolling in from communities across the region.
"Monday morning at 8 a.m., a guy pulled up from Loma with a big cargo trailer full of stuff that was in his family, and it was in pristine shape. People are very giving — not just in the Big Sandy community, but also in Havre, Loma, Fort Benton, Rocky Boy, and Box Elder," Sipler said.
This year's proceeds will fund a courtyard renovation at the medical center — including an outdoor care space, a nursery, walkways, paths, and an accessibility door for patients with disabilities. It is the kind of improvement that makes a hospital feel less like a hospital.
Volunteer Michelle Robertson says the items this year are worth the drive — and so is the pie.
"We have Ariat clothing, a lot of Western wear, Montana jewelry, cowboy hats — a plethora of everything you could be looking for from new to vintage. So make it a point to come on down," Robertson said.
The sale runs Thursday, October 1st from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, October 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy. A box sale runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pie and coffee are available for five dollars. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 — the drawing takes place Friday at 3 p.m.
Those unable to attend but wishing to support the cause can make a donation directly to the Big Sandy Medical Guild.