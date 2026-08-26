BROWNING, Mont. — Important conversations about health, relationships, prevention and community resources took center stage in Browning as the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program hosted its first-ever wellness conference.

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Browning Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program hosts first-ever wellness conference

The two-day event brought community members together to learn more about resources available locally and discuss ways to better support young people and families.

Organizers say the turnout was strong throughout both days, and the conversations were overwhelmingly positive.

“Most of the conversations have centered around learning new information,” said community member Mary Ellen Lafarmboise. “It's very much been a positive kind of presentation for both days.”

For organizers, one of the most meaningful parts of the conference was hearing directly from teen parents who shared their experiences.

Some said they struggled to find resources when they became parents, including basic necessities such as diapers and formula.

“We've even had teen parents in here tell their stories, which is very emotional, but it's also enlightening because they tell, they didn't know where to go to get help,” said Darnell Rides At The Door, a cultural advocate and coalition board member. “They didn't know where to go to get certain items like even diapers or formula. Now, they do know. The word is out and they're doing this to help everybody.”

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program has been operating for five years, running on grant funding. Its work extends beyond community outreach and includes education in Browning schools.

The program works with teachers and seventh- and eighth-grade students, providing a medically accurate and culturally based curriculum focused on healthy relationships, STI prevention and pregnancy prevention.

“We've incorporated culture and tradition into each lesson,” Rides At The Door said. “So we go to the schools, we teach the students about who they are, where they come from, their genealogy. This program of ours is unique because of the structure that it's made of.”

The program also provides direct support to young families, including diapers, wipes, formula and other supplies.

Organizers say that support can be especially important for teens who may not have another place to turn.

“Sometimes we could be the only ones they have that they can reach out to,” said Shelly Old Chief, the Blackfeet teen pregnancy prevention program administrator. “So that's really important to our program is supporting our teens.”

Organizers say the conference demonstrated that there is an interest in continuing conversations about wellness and resources in the Browning community.

“The last couple of days have shown, you know, that there is a lot of energy out there that's looking ahead, that's looking forward,” Lafarmboise said.

The program is now working to secure additional grant funding to continue its work for another five years.

Organizers say they hope the feedback and conversations from the first wellness conference will help shape future outreach and create more wellness opportunities for young people and families in Browning.

