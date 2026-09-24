A buffalo harvest at Rocky Boy is providing more than food for the community. It is also helping reconnect people with a herd that returned to the reservation in 2021 and a tradition deeply rooted in Chippewa-Cree culture.

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Buffalo harvest gives back to Rocky Boy community during Native American week

The morning began with a prayer in the Chippewa-Cree tradition, asking for a safe and successful hunt and calling on the buffalo.

From there, members of the Rocky Boy Buffalo Program headed out across roughly 2,000 acres of land in search of the herd, which has grown significantly since the animals were first brought back to the reservation.

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Wyatt Caplette, assistant ranch manager for the Rocky Boy Buffalo Program, said the herd started with 11 buffalo in 2021 and has now grown to around 60.

“They were brought back as a source of food sovereignty to reintroduce bison back into our people's diets,” Caplette said.

The herd's return, however, has provided benefits beyond food.

“They've come back with the whole host of other gifts and resources for our tribe. We're doing a lot of ecosystem monitoring, cultural implementation of these animals into our community. So, they come with a lot.”

During the hunt, the group spotted the herd gathered on a hillside. The main herd, made up largely of cows and calves, moved away from the vehicles, leaving a group of bachelor bulls behind.

One large bull eventually moved toward the truck. Caplette believes the bull may have been part of the herd since it returned to Rocky Boy in 2021.

The animal was harvested and brought back to the Help Lodge, the tribe's food sovereignty building, where it was processed.

The meat will be distributed to members of the Rocky Boy community at no cost.

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“We try to use everything,” Caplette explained. “People will come. They'll ask, you know, can I take these bones? Can I take this hide? Can I take this head? And we let them.”

For Caplette, the harvest is about more than providing a source of food. Buffalo hold an important place in the tribe's history, culture and worldview.

“These animals play a really important role in our tribe's history, our culture, our worldview,” Caplette said. “So just have them out there on the land. It's really healing not only for the land, but for us, our people.”

The prayer before the hunt was also an important part of recognizing the significance of taking an animal's life.

“These animals are very important spiritual beings,” Caplette said. “But you know, it's also a big thing to take a life. And we realize that. We acknowledge that. So we try to go about it and the best way we can through our culture.”

The harvest was held during Native American Week at Rocky Boy, which includes several events throughout the week celebrating culture and bringing community members together.

Caplette said the buffalo harvest is one part of a larger week of activities, including a parade and other community events.

For those involved in the harvest, the return of buffalo to Rocky Boy represents an ongoing connection between the animals, the land and the people who call the reservation home.

