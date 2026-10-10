GREAT FALLS — Before the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue North in Great Falls became a place to explore Charlie Russell’s life, it was where he and Nancy lived it. There, the couple called a two-story house home. Next door was a log cabin studio where Charlie brought his view of the West to life.

Today, both still stand on the C.M. Russell Museum grounds, offering visitors a glimpse of the life behind the artwork on the gallery walls.

“Charlie chose to live right on this city block here in Great Falls and create all those masterpieces for which he's known,” said museum Executive Director Duane Braaten.

On October 24, 2026, Russell's death will mark 100 years. To honor that legacy, a weekend of events, Oct. 9–11, will explore his life and work, along with the people who have helped carry his story forward.

“So what we're celebrating here at the museum is generations of folks from Great Falls, Montana, and the Western art community that has kept Charlie's art, his legacy, and his life alive and relevant today,” Braaten said.

WATCH Madison Collier’s report below:

C.M. Russell Museum marks 100 years of Charlie Russell’s legacy

Braaten explained that more than a year of planning from museum staff, board members, and other community partners went into the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, a free-to-attend celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music, traditional games, food trucks, and hands-on opportunities for children.

Visitors can also explore Russell’s home and studio, where Montana curators discuss his influence on communities across the state.

Braaten said those attending will get a first look into a new gallery experience.

“And if you've ever wanted to sit around a campfire with Charlie Russell, now's your chance,” he said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Duane Braaten, C.M. Russell Museum Executive Director

The museum will have a display from established western artists, including work from creators across the Treasure State. In addition to those displays, high school students from the Great Falls area will also have their moment to shine, with their artwork on the museum’s walls.

“We have school kids from around the area who have participated and actually have their works displayed on the walls of the museum,” Braaten said. “Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those kids.”

Those pieces, a part of the Next Generation Art Showcase, feature high school students’ work, which will remain on display for 30 days after the celebration.

Events continue Sunday at the Church of the Incarnation, where Russell worshiped and his funeral was held in 1926. Also, Guests will be welcomed for an open house beginning around 9:15 a.m., followed by a historic Morning Prayer service with music from the Great Falls Symphony’s Cascade Quartet.

A full schedule of weekend events is available on the C.M. Russell Museum website.