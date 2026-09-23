Cascade County offering drive-thru flu and COVID shots — and says the program keeps them ready for anything

GREAT FALLS — If you are considering getting a flu shot this year, the Cascade City-County Health Department is offering one of the most convenient options in the city — and the program behind it serves a purpose that goes well beyond flu season.

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COVID/Flu Shot Clinic

Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner says the annual mass flu clinic has two goals.

"It is done for two reasons. One, to get vaccine out to as many people as we can in as timely a manner as we can. But the second purpose is to exercise our capabilities — so in the event of an emergency, we could distribute medication or vaccines," Gardner said.

Cascade County has been running drive-thru vaccine clinics since at least 2009 — one of the first counties in Montana to do so. Gardner says that long history of practice paid off when COVID-19 arrived.

"Because we've been doing these events previously, we were able to set up vaccine clinics through COVID-19 very efficiently and quickly. We already knew the routine, knew what to do and how to respond in that respect," Gardner said.

The drive-thru flu and COVID shot clinic is taking place today, Wednesday, September 23rd, at Montana ExpoPark from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults 18 and older can get vaccinated from the comfort of their vehicle — no appointment needed. Wear a short-sleeve shirt and leave pets at home.

For those under 18 or who cannot make today's clinic, walk-in clinics continue through October at CCHD and Great Falls Fire Rescue stations across the city. No appointments are required at any clinic. Call 406-454-6950 for more information.

