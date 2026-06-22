Cascade County officials are once again examining funding for local museums as they work through tightening budgets and reviewing services the county is not legally required to provide.

(WATCH: Cascade County reviews museum funding as budget pressures mount)

Cascade County Reviews Museum Funding as Budget Pressures Mount

The county currently allocates more than $300,000 annually to two institutions: the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art and The History Museum. While commissioners say no changes are planned for the upcoming fiscal year, discussions have raised questions about the future of that funding.

Commissioner Jim Larson said museum funding is reviewed regularly as county officials look for ways to manage limited resources.

"That will not happen this year. Probably not next year either," Larson said of potential funding cuts. "But it's something that we mention because we look at it almost every year. We just don't have the funding that we had in the past."

County leaders have been researching historical agreements tied to museum funding, trying to determine whether the county has any ongoing contractual obligations. State law no longer requires counties to provide funding to museums, making the support a discretionary expense.

Museum leaders say the funding remains essential to their operations.

"It's an important conversation," said Connie Constan, executive director of The History Museum. "We've been receiving mill levy funding since 1977, so it's something that we definitely count on in our budget."

MTN News

According to Constan, county funding makes up roughly 36 percent of The History Museum's annual budget. She said the museum serves an important public function by preserving Cascade County's historical records. The museum houses more than 2,000 county record books along with other archival materials that are available to researchers and members of the public.

"As the official historic repository for county records for Cascade County, they're really important historic documents," Constan said. "It would be very sad to lose an established space like this, and the ability to maintain those records."

At the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, leaders say county support helps cover staffing, facility expenses, community programming, and free admission for visitors.

MTN News

"It's absolutely foundational," said Executive Director Tracy Cosgrove. "It's why we can keep our museum free and free admission and accessible to all."

County funding accounts for roughly 23 percent of The Square's annual budget.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding future funding discussions, museum leaders say they understand the challenges facing county officials.

"I know that they are supportive. They're having to make tough decisions," Constan said.

Cosgrove echoed the importance of maintaining community institutions despite financial pressures.

"These things are what bring value to a community," she said.

For now, commissioners say funding for both museums will remain unchanged as they continue reviewing historical agreements and county records. Officials say they want a clearer understanding of the county's obligations before making any long-term decisions.

Museum leaders hope those discussions ultimately preserve a partnership between the county and the museums that has existed for more than three decades.

