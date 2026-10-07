GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College and Wild Montana will host "Conserving Montana" on Friday, Oct. 9, bringing together six conservationists from across the state whose work spans decades.

WATCH Madison Collier’s full report below:

‘Conserving Montana’ panel at Great Falls College MSU looks to the past, invites next generation

The free public panel will explore Montana's conservation history, the work that has gone into protecting public lands and what future generations can learn from those efforts.

"I would go so far as to say that's a core part of Montana's identity or what makes Montana, Montana," said Dr. Matthew Hill, a history and Native American Studies faculty member at Great Falls College MSU.

Hill, along with communication professor Dr. Amy Pearson, will moderate the discussion.

Panelists include longtime Choteau-area educator Gene Sentz, who supported the passage of the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act, and Brady-area farmer and hunter Joe Perry, president of the Montana Sportsmen Alliance.

They will be joined by Bill Cunningham, the first employee of the Montana Wilderness Association; Greg Schatz, a longtime member of Back Country Horsemen of Montana; Joan Montagne, who has worked on wilderness issues including efforts surrounding the Gallatin Range; and longtime wilderness advocate Wayne Chamberlin.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Great Falls College communication professor Dr. Amy Pearson will co-moderate the panel

According to Pearson, the evening isn't just about looking back at what those conservationists have accomplished.

"I'm really excited particularly about this event because I think it's an opportunity for our younger generations to learn from those who have gone before in terms of conservation," Pearson said.

Pearson said the panelists can give students and community members a better understanding of what it takes to maintain public lands and how conservation efforts move through the legislative process.

For Hill, the discussion is also an opportunity for Montanans to better understand lands they may already use and appreciate.

"I think most Montanans are familiar with public lands and conservation at least a little bit, but I don't know that people have a deep understanding of how much public land we have or why it's so important," Hill said.

MTN News The Conserving Montana panel will explore decades of efforts to protect public lands, wildlife habitat and natural resources across the state.

Before the panel begins, Montana country artist Sarah Deuter of Huson will perform. Deuter is a member of Back Country Horsemen of Montana and draws inspiration for her music from packing, exploring wilderness and spending time on Montana's public lands.

Pearson said bringing the conservation elders to Great Falls gives students, high schoolers and others in the community an opportunity to hear firsthand about work that has taken place across Montana.

"It's sort of an opportunity for wisdom and history to be shared, and I think that's really, really important," Pearson said.

"Conserving Montana" will be held Friday, Oct. 9, in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m., with the panel scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.