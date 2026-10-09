UPDATE: Crews mop up wildfire south of Great Falls airport

GREAT FALLS — UPDATE: 10-09-2026, 6 p.m. — According to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, fire crews and deputies are mopping up the wildland fire near Spring Tree Road, west of Flood Road.

At this time, there is no immediate threat to structures and crews will continue monitoring conditions.

The sheriff thanked Great Falls Fire Rescue, Gore Hill Fire Rescue, Montana DNRC, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, NorthWestern Energy and everyone who came together to fight the fire and protect the surrounding area.

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Fire crews are fighting a grass fire south of the Great Falls International Airport Friday afternoon.

Impacted areas are Flood Road, Paradise Lane, and Spring Tree Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.