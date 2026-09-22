BROWNING, Mont. — For years, Blackfeet Community College has hosted Days of Piikani, a multi-day celebration designed to give students and community members an opportunity to learn about Blackfeet culture, traditions and the stories of their ancestors.

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Days of Piikani brings students, community together to celebrate Blackfeet culture

The event brings together students, staff, faculty, elders, teachers and community members through cultural presentations, speakers, activities and educational opportunities.

Treyace YellowOwl, a language digital specialist with the college, said Days of Piikani is intended to showcase Blackfeet culture while giving people a chance to actively participate and learn.

“It's basically us showcasing to our students, staff, faculty and community, like everything about either ancestors or culture,” YellowOwl said. “Just different things that students and people can get involved in to learn more about our people.”

Throughout the celebration, speakers are sharing Blackfeet stories and teachings, including discussions about the importance of cultural sites such as Chief Mountain. Other activities and informational tables give students and community members opportunities to learn through hands-on experiences.

“We have a lot of different events and different tables set up for the students to come and just have fun, learn something,” YellowOwl said.

For organizers, the event is also about addressing gaps in access to traditional knowledge.

“I think it's important because it's lost knowledge,” YellowOwl said. “So for generations now, we have these gaps in not only our students, but our community members that have never, ever got to access this traditional knowledge.”

Educators believe the college is in a unique position to help bridge that gap because elders are still able to share their knowledge, while technology provides new ways to preserve and teach it.

“And now is the time because we have technology, because we still have elders and we have students that want to learn,” YellowOwl said.

For students, Days of Piikani also provides an opportunity to feel connected to the college and the broader community.

Averiona Skunkcap, Miss Blackfeet and a Blackfeet Community College dual enrollment student, said she appreciates how welcoming the college is and how events like Days of Piikani encourage students to participate.

“I’d say it’s like an honor to be here because the college is so welcoming," Skunkcap said. "It's important to have this access.

Teachers and cultural educators say that connection with young people is an important part of keeping Blackfeet traditions alive.

Napi Wadsworth, a shield keeper and teacher, explained that much of his work focuses on sharing the Blackfeet way of life with youth.

“I just like to give back to the youth,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see these young people engage."

YellowOwl said the desire to understand one's history and identity is at the heart of Days of Piikani.

“It's just what people need and want, like they want to know who they are. They want to know where they come from. And so, when we put these events on, it's very special and meaningful.”

Organizers say the goal is for the knowledge shared during Days of Piikani to extend beyond the college, with students and community members carrying those teachings home and continuing to share them with future generations.

