GREAT FALLS — When Jay and Susan Wood take their food pantry on the road, they start with a shopping list. For their trip to Great Falls on Saturday, Nov. 21, that list totaled just under 1,800 pounds of groceries.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Deer Lodge couple takes veterans food pantry on the road across Montana

The couple behind the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry and Services in Deer Lodge returned to Green Apple Behavioral Health for their eighth and final grocery giveaway of 2026.

“Well, we start out with a shopping list. We determine what we have a little bit extra of at the pantry,” said Susan Wood, the pantry’s executive director. “And then Jay takes it all, weighs it, we load it into our trailer.”

Madison Collier/ MTN News Jay and Susan Wood

The Woods started the pantry in 2021 with about 70 pounds of food. Today, it’s set up like a grocery store, where veterans can shop for their whole household, with options including fresh produce, dairy and chicken. In 2024, they expanded to add a thrift store. They said the pantry provided just under 65,000 pounds of food in 2025 to veterans from 19 counties and six other states.

Although food is how it started, they’ve opened up their services to fill gaps they’ve found in the community. They offer free rides to medical appointments for veterans and their families, and through their Safe Place program, they can temporarily store weapons for veterans in crisis. They’ve also teamed up with Underwater Defenders to offer regular scuba sessions for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress.

Madison Collier/ MTN News A coaster displays contact information for the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry and Services in Deer Lodge. They can be reached at 406-846-4777.

The pantry is open Monday through Thursday, and on some weekends, the Woods load up their trailer and take groceries on the road. This year, they made stops in Plains, Whitehall, Helena, Livingston, Hamilton, Seeley Lake and Townsend before wrapping up in Great Falls. The couple relies on donations of food and money, along with grants, to keep the pantry running.

Jay said one of the hardest parts is reaching the veterans who “don’t know who we are, where we are, or even that we’re out there.” He wants to reach the veteran at home wondering whether there’s enough food to get through the rest of the month. He remembers being in that spot himself during his service.

“I would love for us to go home with an empty trailer,” he said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Mark Statham, U.S. Navy veteran and Great Falls resident

Among those checking in Saturday was Mark Statham, who spent 12 years in the U.S. Navy.

“I’ve never used a food bank before because I just thought there’s always somebody hurting more than me, but being that this is specific to veterans, why not?” Statham said.

Statham said he didn’t need much food and came in part to find out what other help was available to veterans in Great Falls. He recalled times in the Navy when he felt forgotten and talked about how hard it can be to ask for help in front of other people. At the giveaway, he said, what stood out was how genuine people were when they welcomed him.

“This was easy,” Statham said. “I just had to walk through the door, and the rest was nearly done for me.”

More information is available on the Southwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry and Services website.