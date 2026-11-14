Duplex fire displaces residents in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A late-morning fire on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, has displaced three people in Great Falls.

According to a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 11:21 a.m. on Division Road, where they found smoke coming from the front unit of a duplex. All the occupants had safely evacuated the building before fire crews arrived.

The Truck 2 crew found the main body of the fire in a bedroom and quickly extinguished it, preventing it from spreading to the remainder of the duplex.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the front apartment, displacing 3 people who have been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The rear apartment reportedly sustained no fire damage, and no pets were affected by the incident.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.