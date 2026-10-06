Eighty-one-year-old Whitehall motorcyclist dies in crash

SULA — An 81-year-old Whitehall man died after crashing his motorcycle near Sula on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. on U.S. 93 after the man failed to negotiate a sharp curve, ran off the highway, and struck a concrete barrier. The man was thrown off the motorcycle and struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on arrival.

MHP reports that speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

As of Sept. 29, 2026, MHP reports that 127 people have died on Montana roads, down 18.5 percent from last year's 156 deaths.