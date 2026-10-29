Fairfield native earns American FFA Degree after years of work in agriculture

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield native Kyona Yeager has received the American FFA Degree, marking a milestone built on years of raising and showing cattle, setting goals and staying connected to her family’s agricultural roots.

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The American FFA Degree

Yeager grew up around her family’s 8,000-head cattle feedlot. That upbringing helped shape her interest in agriculture and eventually became part of her work through FFA.

“I kind of grew up in the middle of it all, especially agriculture,” Yeager said. “And I fell in love with it immediately. And cattle is my passion; I want to be able to go back there.”

Showing cattle became the supervised agricultural experience at the center of Yeager’s work toward the American FFA Degree. The process required her to maintain records and meet standards established by the National FFA Organization.

That work eventually took Yeager to Indianapolis, where she received the degree on the national stage.

But the path through FFA did not always go according to plan.

Yeager’s father, Calon Yeager, said Kyona was passed over the first time she tried to make the state officer team. Instead of allowing the setback to stop her, the family used it as motivation.

“I pulled my best dad move to date, in my opinion,” Calon said. “I just told her, I said, ‘Let’s get to work.’ And she did. She went and got it. Probably one of the most proud moments of being a father.”

Her mother, Kande Yeager, said that determination could be seen well before the national recognition.

“She would wake up in the morning practicing,” Kande said. “She would go to bed at night doing the same, and she set goals. And we’re a very goal-oriented family.”

Now, Kyona is continuing her education by pursuing an associate degree in animal science, with plans to continue her schooling.

Despite where FFA has taken her, Yeager said her long-term goal leads back to the family cattle operation.

“My heart lies in agriculture, and I want to be able to go back to my family’s feedlot and help it grow and help it run,” Yeager said.

Yeager also hopes to give back to the FFA programs that helped shape her path, including working with younger members.