Dogs of all shapes, sizes and speeds are putting their paws to the test this weekend as FAST CAT takes over South Park at Montana ExpoPark.

Watch some fast dogs in action:

FAST CAT brings four-legged athletes to Montana ExpoPark

Hosted by the Electric City Kennel Club, FAST CAT gives dogs a chance to do something many of them already love — run.

“The dog's going to come out. They get to run a 100-yard dash in tracing a plastic bag,” Kennel Club FAST CAT Trial Lead Shannon DeMarco said.

During each run, dogs chase a mechanically operated lure down a 100-yard course, giving them the opportunity to show off their speed while doing something that comes naturally.

For DeMarco, that's a big part of what makes the sport so enjoyable for both the dogs and their owners.

“It's the one sport these guys can do that. They just get to be dogs. They get to have fun and I love it,” DeMarco said.

And FAST CAT isn't only for a certain breed or size of dog.

“Large dogs. Small dogs. Doesn’t matter. Mix breeds, purebreds. We can run them all,” DeMarco said.

People interested in seeing how their own dog does can participate in $10 fun runs. Official FAST CAT runs are $25.

Money raised through the event helps the Electric City Kennel Club continue hosting activities for dogs and their owners in the Great Falls area.

“Most of the money we receive goes back into the event so we can hold bigger events, fun events,” DeMarco said.

FAST CAT is just one of several activities the club has expanded into in recent years.

“The Electric City Kennel Club started as a purebred dog group,” DeMarco said. “In the last two years we got started with agility. We've got FAST CAT, we've got scent work, we've got temperament testing, and we've also got farm dogs. So our club does so many things.”

Through those activities, club members hope to give people more opportunities to get involved with their dogs while also introducing the Great Falls community to different canine sports and activities.

“Our club does a lot of events out in the public to try to get people to do other things with their dogs and just get the public involved,” DeMarco said. “We would love to see more people join.”

FAST CAT continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Park at Montana ExpoPark.

Whether your dog is a competitive canine, has a serious case of the zoomies or you just want to watch some speedy pups race, there will be plenty of four-legged athletes to cheer on.

For more information about the Electric City Kennel Club, visit their website here.

