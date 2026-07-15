Firefighters respond to early morning Great Falls fire

A home at 1525 Sunnyside Ave. in Great Falls was seriously damaged by an early Wednesday morning fire, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Firefighters received the call at 6:54 a.m. during a shift change, which meant members from incoming and outgoing platoons both responded, according to Great Falls Fire.

The house's fully attached garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:01 a.m., and flames extended into the residence.

All occupants had evacuated.

The fire required a "significant amount of overhaul" after the initial main body was extinguished, and firefighters hunted down hidden flames to prevent spread within the structure or to neighboring homes, according to Great Falls Fire.

No one was injured. A dog inside the home managed to escape, and a cat inside has not been found.

The house remains uninhabitable, and fire officials have not determined a cause. Arson is not suspected.