Food donations help clear library charges in Great Falls throughout October

GREAT FALLS — A nonperishable food donation at the Great Falls Public Library this month can help stock Great Falls Community Food Bank while reducing charges that keep some patrons from borrowing books.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Food donations help clear library charges in Great Falls

Through Oct. 31, the library will forgive $5 in charges for each item donated, up to $25 total per account.

Although the library doesn't charge overdue fines, those checking out items are still responsible for charges related to lost or damaged materials.

For some children, those balances prevent them from checking out their next book, said Sarah Cawley, the library’s community engagement coordinator.

“So we do have quite a few youth cards that have a lot of fines on them, and so they're not able to check out books,” she explained. “And we want to break down that barrier.”

To participate, bring nonperishable food items to the library’s front desk and tell staff whether the donation should reduce your own charges or someone else’s. The library has offered similar drives before, but Cawley said extending this effort throughout October gives people more time to participate.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The Great Falls Community Food Bank especially needs canned chili, canned fruit, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, tomato sauce and tomato paste.

At the food bank, Executive Director Shaun Tatarka said this round of donations will arrive as staff work to replenish supplies after what he described as a summer slowdown.

“So this is the time of year that we really need to restock; we really need to replenish,” he expressed.

Tatarka explained that the food bank supplies more than 70 partner agencies, including schools, group homes, churches, and food pantries. He said those organizations are able to select the food they then distribute back into the community.

“But when we have the food drives, that gives us a bunch of variety, just a great big huge mix,” he said. “And it gives a chance for our agencies to maybe pick up some stuff that we don't normally have.”

He said items especially needed include canned chili, canned fruit, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, tomato sauce, and tomato paste.

Donations can be brought to the Great Falls Public Library at 301 Second Ave. N. through the end of October. For more information about the drive, call the library at 406-453-0349, ext. 220.