LEWISTOWN — Much of the work within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument happens far from public view. On Saturday, Aug. 8, that work came to Lewistown at Big Springs Trout Hatchery Park.

WATCH Madison Collier reports on "Missouri Breaks Fest"

From invasive weeds to wildlife, Missouri Breaks Fest puts stewardship on display

The first Missouri Breaks Fest brought together Bureau of Land Management specialists working in wildlife, invasive species, mapping, water and wildland fire. Through demonstrations and hands-on activities, visitors could learn about the landscape and meet some of the people responsible for managing it.

“Our goal for this is to just really introduce public lands to the public, let folks know what’s happening kind of in their own backyard,” said Rhiannon Davis, an education specialist for the monument.

The event was organized as the monument marks 25 years since its designation in 2001.

At one booth, a display of leafy spurge root stretching roughly 30 feet was featured, showing visitors why controlling invasive plants requires persistence.

Kenny Keever, an invasive species specialist for the monument, said the BLM actively manages about 21 invasive species. Its approach includes surveying, herbicide treatments and biological controls using insects and natural pathogens.

“Information is the battle with all these things,” Keever said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Kenny Keever, Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Invasive Species Specialist

His booth included plant replicas and a trivia board designed to help visitors identify common noxious weeds. Keever explained it is not necessary to recognize each invasive species, but knowing which plants are found close to home can help prevent them from spreading.

Nearby, BLM wildlife technician Maggie Sain shared what monitoring has revealed about animals living within the monument.

She explained the BLM tracks bats, prairie dogs, burrowing owls, sage grouse and several raptor species. Sain said the number of known bald eagle territories has grown from single digits when the monument was designated to more than 40 today.

“Bald eagles are kind of like a common thing in the monument now, which has been pretty cool to see,” Sain said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Wildlife in the Monument

She also highlighted other BLM wildlife projects, including a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution comparing mammals found along the river today with those documented during the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Saturday’s event also highlighted work extending beyond the BLM.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared an update on Judith Landing State Park, a roughly 100-acre property the agency acquired in 2025. The site sits within the national monument and remains in the planning and development phase.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Judith Landing State Park concept plan

Explained on the concept map, early plans include a small campground, parking and accessible trails. FWP also plans to preserve and stabilize historic buildings connected to the site.

“Our footprint of this state park is kind of right in the middle of that broader national monument,” FWP Recreation Manager Cannon Colegrove said. “It’s really been great to work with the BLM as we start working on this state park piece of it.”

The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument covers approximately 377,000 acres in central Montana.

A second Missouri Breaks Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center in Fort Benton.