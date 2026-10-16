FWP reports deer, antelope deaths linked to hemorrhagic diseases in Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says that it has received reports of dead and dying deer and antelope throughout Region 5, particularly along rivers, with samples from several carcasses testing positive for hemorrhagic diseases.

The tests confirmed epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, and blue tongue, or BT, according to FWP.

The diseases are similar viral infections transmitted by biting midges and pose no risk to humans, FWP said.

According to FWP, meat from animals that appear healthy at the time of harvest is safe to eat when properly cooked. Hunters should avoid harvesting or consuming animals that appear sick.

FWP said that staff continue to monitor the situation. The agency said the public does not need to report additional dead animals suspected of having a hemorrhagic disease, particularly those found along waterways in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties.

For more information, go to Bluetongue - Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease | Montana FWP.