Glacier Peaks Casino is celebrating 20 years in Browning, but for many in the community, the milestone represents much more than two decades of gaming.

The casino has become a gathering place for families and friends, a source of employment and an important part of Browning’s local economy.

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Glacier Peaks Casino celebrates 20 years as part of Browning community

The anniversary celebration continues throughout the week and runs through Sunday, giving employees, customers and community members a chance to celebrate the casino’s two decades in Browning.

General Manager Alan Morgan says giving back to the community is an important part of the casino’s role.

“It’s great that we can give back to the community because this is what we do. We serve the community, and we’re really grateful for our customer base, and we’re happy to do this,” Morgan said.

Morgan says Glacier Peaks also provides an important place for people to gather, especially because of Browning’s remote location.

“As we are so remote here in Browning, it’s really important to have that place where we can come out, sit with family, friends, catch up, celebrate,” Morgan said.

The casino also provides jobs for people throughout the area. “This casino employs about 150 people year round. So it means a lot to every family here,” said Marketing Manager Tahnee Armstrong.

Browning community member and former Glacier Peaks employee Cinda Ironmaker says the casino has played an important role in the local economy. She says working there also gave her flexibility when she needed another source of income.

“It has been an economic engine for our community. It’s a place for meeting, it’s a tourist attraction. It just brings like a sense of community here,” she said.

For Gaming Commissioner Stacey Costel, the anniversary is also a reminder of just how quickly the past two decades have gone.

“I’m just totally blown away that it’s been 20 years already that we have this casino. It doesn’t seem that long ago,” Costel said.

While the anniversary is a chance to look back, those connected to Glacier Peaks say they’re also focused on what comes next.

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Ironmaker says the casino has gone through changes over the years and believes its future remains bright.

“Over the past 20 years we have seen quite a few changes. But definitely we are moving forward and the future looks really bright for our casino,” Ironmaker said.

The 20th anniversary celebration continues through Sunday, with activities planned throughout the weekend in Browning.

For Glacier Peaks, the celebration marks two decades of business — but also two decades of being woven into the community it serves.

