Governor honors 9 veterans at Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Nine veterans were recognized at the Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls last week for service that continued long after their military careers ended.

WATCH: Madison Collier's report from the ceremony below

Governor honors nine veterans from Cascade County

Gov. Greg Gianforte presented the veterans with the 2025 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation during a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 19 attended by family members, friends and fellow veterans.

“These are people that have served their country well in uniform and come home and continue to serve in the community,” Gianforte said. “The stories were incredible.”

The commendation recognizes veterans who served honorably in the military before continuing to make meaningful contributions in their communities. Recipients are nominated by members of Montana’s veteran community.

For retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Neil White, hearing someone else recount his years of service was a different experience.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Families, friends, and fellow veterans attend the 2025 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation ceremony held at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

“It’s funny listening to somebody else lay your history out, though, instead of you reading it yourself going, ‘Yeah, I did that. Yeah, I did that,’” White said. “Listening to Governor Gianforte talk about me was an honor, too. It was very humbling.”

White served 23 years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, completing six overseas tours and deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Since retiring, he has continued helping fellow veterans through VFW Post 4669 in Black Eagle, the Vets 4 Vets Stand Down and other outreach programs.

“I’m all about helping fellow veterans,” White said.

Another recipient, Marine Corps veteran Bill Rogers, was also quick to shift attention toward the people standing beside him.

“I don’t know if I deserve it or not,” Rogers said. “Like I say, there’s people that do a lot more than I do.”

Madison Collier/ MTN News U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bill Rogers stands beside Gov. Greg Gianforte during a ceremony recognizing recipients of the 2025 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation at the Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls.

Rogers has spent years mentoring young people, supporting Toys for Tots, honoring fallen veterans and assisting with the Vets 4 Vets Stand Down. He has also helped maintain the Montana Veterans Memorial where the ceremony was held.

The other recipients were Bernard Cooper, David Driver, Ernesto Galvez, Herbert Gilmour, Russell Jacques, Terry Tobiness and Blake Wombold.

Across the group, their continued service includes performing funeral honors, caring for veterans, supporting youth programs, organizing community ceremonies and helping neighbors in need.

“There’s a common thread that runs through all of them, and that’s one of sacrifice and a debt that we owe them that we can never fully repay,” Gianforte said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Attendees applaud during a ceremony honoring nine Cascade County recipients of the 2025 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation at the Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls.

Gianforte said 61 veterans are being recognized across Montana this year. Since the commendation began in 2021, more than 230 veterans have received the honor.

Each recipient received a Montana state flag flown over the Capitol and a letter recognizing their military service and continued commitment to their community.

Nominations for the 2026 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation open Sept. 8. More information is available at recognizeveterans.mt.gov.