GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls college student is spending her summer bringing sweet treats to communities across north-central Montana with the launch of her new ice cream truck, The Sugar Bolt.

Emma Atkinson and her sister recently debuted the mobile ice cream business after transforming a vintage 1975 DJ-5D mail truck into a fully functioning ice cream truck.

(WATCH: Great Falls College Student Turns Vintage Mail Truck Into Summer Ice Cream Business)

Great Falls College Student Turns Vintage Mail Truck Into Summer Ice Cream Business

Atkinson, who is currently taking college courses online from home, said she came across the truck while browsing Facebook Marketplace and immediately saw its potential.

"I saw this opportunity on Facebook. The truck was being sold, and I was like, 'Shoot, this is it,'" Atkinson said. “I was looking for a business I could do on the side so I thought this was a great way to get started.”

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The renovation process took time and hard work, but Atkinson said the final result made it all worthwhile.

"It was a very tedious process, but it worked out great. Turned out really awesome as well," she said.

The truck's name carries special meaning for the family. Atkinson named The Sugar Bolt after her father, Kyle Atkinson, owner of Bolt Electric.

"As far as the name of the little truck, The Sugar Bolt, my dad is Kyle Atkinson, and he owns Bolt Electric, so I kind of thought, well, gotta keep the name somehow," she said. "So I named The Sugar Bolt after my dad."

Now that the truck is up and running, Atkinson is looking forward to serving customers throughout the summer. While Great Falls will be a primary stop, she plans to expand her route to surrounding communities, including Vaughn, Conrad, Helena, and Holter Lake.

"I'm planning on doing all summer, definitely during the nights, and I'm definitely not going to limit my truck to just Great Falls," Atkinson said.

Early community support has been encouraging, and Atkinson is optimistic about the business's future.

"Now that we've got it running, I'm so excited. I really hope it goes well, and I think the community is going to love it," she said.

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So far, she says, customers have responded positively.

"I feel like everyone loves it so far."

As The Sugar Bolt begins its first summer on the road, Atkinson said she is grateful for the support from the Great Falls community and looks forward to sharing ice cream with families throughout the region.

To find the truck's schedule and route, visit the Sugar Bolt’s Facebook page here.

