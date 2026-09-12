GREAT FALLS — Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks changed the country forever, members of the Great Falls community gathered at the Civic Center Friday to remember the lives lost and honor the first responders who answered the call that day.

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Great Falls community gathers to remember 9/11 and honor first responders

Great Falls Fire Rescue organized the ceremony, bringing together firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel and military members to recognize the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001.

Emergency vehicles lined the streets surrounding the Civic Center as a large American flag was displayed above the ceremony. First responders stood together in front of the Civic Center steps as community members gathered to watch and pay their respects.

Captain Steven Luwe of Great Falls Fire Rescue helped organize the event. He said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognize the sacrifice made by first responders while bringing different emergency agencies and the community together.

“Today is obviously a day of remembrance, and it shows the sacrifice that the first responders made on 9/11,” Luwe said. The ceremony included speeches and traditional tributes, including the playing of bagpipes and the ringing of a fire service bell.

The bell, known as the last alarm, symbolizes the end of a fallen firefighter's duties and their final return to quarters. The tradition provided a solemn moment during the ceremony to remember firefighters and other first responders who did not return home.

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Luwe said the event was designed to include more than just the fire service.

“It was a good opportunity for not only the fire departments, but all other agencies... to come together to provide a great ceremony for our community in remembrance of September 11th,” he explained. For Luwe, seeing members of the community turn out to support local first responders was one of the most meaningful parts of the ceremony.

“It's amazing to see all community members come together to show support,” Luwe said. He said the relationship between emergency responders and the people they serve is built on that mutual support.

Brianna Juneau - MTN News

“It just shows the community that we're here for them, and the community is here for us, and that we can come and support each other on a day of remembrance,” he said.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11 attacks, including the firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel and other emergency responders who ran toward the danger to help others.

For those who serve today, being part of a ceremony honoring that legacy is an important responsibility.

“It's an honor, as a firefighter, to be able to be a part of a day like today." Twenty-five years later, Great Falls joined communities across the country in remembering September 11 — honoring those who were lost, those who served, and the lasting legacy of sacrifice and service.