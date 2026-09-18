Great Falls community invited to walk "Out of the Darkness" in support of suicide prevention

GREAT FALLS — A free community walk aimed at raising awareness around suicide prevention is returning to Great Falls later this month — and organizers say the message is simple: no one walks alone.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Out of the Darkness Walk 2026

The Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is open to anyone who wants to participate.

"It's an open event for anybody to participate in. It's just a simple mile walk," said Zach Swartz, Committee Chair for the Out of the Darkness Walk in central Montana.

The event features a mile-long community walk, an honor bead ceremony recognizing how suicide has affected participants and their families, live music from local band Allegedly Red, and a mental health resource fair with community partners offering information on local services and support. Family-friendly activities including cornhole and face painting will also be available, along with a food truck.

Swartz says the event is especially important for a community like Great Falls.

"Just shining a light on what is possible and that there is support in our community," Swartz said.

Cascade County ranks among the highest in the state for suicide rates — a reality that Swartz says makes events like this one critical for the community.

The Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, September 26th at the bandshell in Great Falls. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. There is no registration fee. The event is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m.

To register in advance, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website at afsp.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling or texting 988.