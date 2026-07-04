Great Falls Fourth of July parade kicks off full day of celebration

GREAT FALLS — Friends and families filled downtown Great Falls on Saturday for the annual Fourth of July parade, helping kick off a full day of Independence Day celebrations.

WATCH: Great Falls celebrates Fourth of July parade and Hootenanny

Great Falls rings in Fourth of July with parade, festivities as nation celebrates 250th birthday

This year, organizers said they wanted the parade to be the biggest one yet as the country marks America’s 250th birthday. They expected more floats, more people and dozens of new entries for the downtown celebration.

The parade began with a traditional flyover, followed by the Montana National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base leading the route for America’s birthday. Longtime family favorites, including the Great Falls Municipal Band, followed as people lined the streets in red, white and blue.

MTN News

For many people along the parade route, this event keeps them returning to downtown year after year.

When asked, Veronica, who attended the parade with her friend Catherine, said she's been going for as long as she could remember.

“Oh yes, every year,” Veronica said. “Since I was a baby probably.”

After the parade, the celebration continues downtown with the annual Fourth of July Hootenanny. The free street festival includes live music, food, drinks and family-friendly fun near Central Avenue and 5th Street.

Event planners said last year’s Hootenanny brought upward of 9,000 people to the area. This year’s lineup includes the Melissa Dascoulias Band, with Cooper Alan headlining later in the evening.

In a longstanding Great Falls tradition, the day will wrap up with fireworks at dusk, closing out America’s birthday with a bang.