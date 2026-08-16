Horseshoes may look like a simple backyard game, but for competitors at the Montana State Horseshoe Championships, every throw takes precision, practice and years of experience.

Great Falls hosts Montana State Horseshoe Championships, keeping a generations-old sport alive

Gibson Park in Great Falls recently hosted the state championships, bringing together horseshoe pitchers from across Montana to compete in men's, women's and elder divisions.

For Artie, one of the longtime competitors, the sport is about much more than winning a championship. He's been throwing horseshoes since he was a child.

“I've been throwing shoes 65 years. 70. I started throwing when I was probably eight years old with dad.”

After nearly seven decades of pitching horseshoes, Artie still enjoys stepping into the pit and trying to perfect his throw.

“There's really a truth between a horseshoe and luck.”

When asked how someone can develop the perfect throw, Artie's answer is simple.

“Practice.”

The state championships give experienced pitchers a chance to compete against some of the best in Montana, but Artie says the atmosphere is just as important as the competition.

“You've got all kinds of people here. When they come and throw shoes, they're all friends. This is family.”

That sense of community continues throughout the year. Competitors stay connected during the offseason and help each other improve their game.

Brianna Juneau MTN News

While the state championships showcase the sport's most experienced competitors, local leagues give people an opportunity to get involved outside of the annual tournament.

Artie says the local horseshoe league begins the first Wednesday in May and encourages anyone interested in learning the sport to reach out and give it a try.

“If you're thinking about you want to throw, get ahold of us. We would love to get more youth involved to keep it growing.”

For Artie, that's part of what makes the state championships so special. The competition brings together players of different ages and skill levels while keeping a sport he has loved since childhood alive.

“That's what's here right now is the best in the state.”

The Montana State Horseshoe Championships will move to Havre next year. The tournament rotates between Montana communities, meaning Great Falls will not host the state competition again for another four years.

