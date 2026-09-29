Great Falls International Airport quietly becoming one of the city's biggest economic engines

On the property surrounding Great Falls International Airport, businesses are setting up shop, jobs are being created, and millions in new development are in the pipeline — all on airport land.

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Great Falls International Airport economic impacts

Inside the terminal, Rockies Kitchen and Bar — the airport's only restaurant — is already embracing the growth, expanding seating, revamping its menu, and adding new amenities to keep up with increasing traffic.

"We just got YouTube TV with the NFL package, so we'll have all sports available over the wintertime. It's just going to give us a better chance to accommodate more people," said Angelica Redington, general manager of Rockies Kitchen and Bar.

It is a small sign of something much bigger happening at this airport. About 500 to 600 people show up to work here every single day — FedEx alone employs nearly 100. Jackson Group Peterbilt, Love's Travel Stop, and a National Guard unit all call this hill home.

Airport Director John Faulkner says the reason so many businesses have chosen this location comes down to one thing: Great Falls has been missing it.

"We hadn't even finished the first building when Peterbilt approached us and said, 'Hey, we'd like to be in that building.' And the very first thing they said to us is, 'Really, there's nowhere else in town available.' And I said, well, we know — and that's why we're in this business," Faulkner said.

The airport's Phase I light industrial condos — completed in 2024 through a public-private partnership with Dick Anderson Construction — filled immediately. Phase II is already underway. Jeremiah Johnson Brewing will anchor the next building, with an 80-seat tasting room and plans to expand operations. The metal building has been purchased and is expected to arrive in early 2027, with the project wrapping up by fall 2027.

Beyond Phase II, the airport has 20 acres of land with city utilities already in place — ready to develop. And according to the airport's board packet, Phase III could allow existing buildings to double or triple in size.

"There just aren't build-ready sites in our community where there's city utilities extended out to areas that people can develop. It took some vision — and I really appreciate the board's vision in helping us see this come to fruition," Faulkner said.

The long-term vision is ambitious. Faulkner says the goal is 150,000 to 300,000 square feet of industrial space — creating a major employment cluster along the interstate. The airport also owns approximately 300 additional acres along I-15 that have yet to be developed.

For more information about the Great Falls International Airport Authority, contact Airport Director John Faulkner at john@flygtf.com or 406-727-3404.