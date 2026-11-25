GREAT FALLS, Mt. — Lung cancer can develop before a person knows anything is wrong, making early detection an important tool for people who meet screening criteria.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Lung Cancer Awareness Month puts focus on who should be screened

For Great Falls resident Betty Remsh, the path to a lung cancer diagnosis began when she thought she had pneumonia.

“I thought I had pneumonia,” Remsh said. “Went to the doctor and started coughing up some blood. Scared the daylights out of me.”

Remsh said she smoked for years before quitting more than 15 years ago.

A CT scan eventually revealed a tumor in her left lung, and additional testing confirmed it was cancerous.

“Mine was small, thank God,” Remsh said. “I caught her very early and it was as simple as could be.”

Remsh underwent radiation treatment and now receives CT scans every three months to monitor the tumor.

Her most recent scan, she said, showed the tumor had not grown or changed.

Why finding lung cancer early matters

Across Great Falls, pulmonologist Dr. Megan Sisk with Great Falls Clinic Hospital says finding lung cancer at an early stage can significantly change the treatment options available to patients.

“The importance of catching it early is lifesaving for people,” Sisk said. “And so it's really important to try to catch it as early as possible. And in order to do that, we have to screen eligible patients who smoke. And we have to follow up on incidentals.”

According to Sisk, annual low-dose CT screening is recommended for certain people between the ages of 50 and 80 with a significant smoking history.

Sisk said only about 18% of eligible Montanans are currently being screened each year.

Finding the disease at an earlier stage can give doctors more options.

“If we catch it at stage one or two, or an early-stage diagnosis like the Pope, the prognosis is really good,” Sisk said. “We have treatment options, and we're able to discuss the possibility of cure.”

Pope Leo's diagnosis brings attention to early detection

The topic has received renewed attention during Lung Cancer Awareness Month following Pope Leo XIV's recent lung cancer diagnosis.

Sisk said the Pope's cancer was discovered after imaging performed for another reason revealed a lung nodule before lung symptoms appeared.

That discovery led to additional testing and treatment.

Sisk said those incidental findings are another reason patients should follow up with a medical provider when imaging identifies a suspicious lung nodule, even when the original scan was performed for something unrelated.

Who should ask about screening?

For people wondering whether they qualify for lung cancer screening, Sisk said the conversation should begin with a health-care provider.

Age, smoking history and exposure to other inhalants can all be part of determining an individual's risk and whether additional screening is appropriate.

For Remsh, finding the disease while the tumor was still small meant having treatment options before the cancer became more advanced.

“I would go and find the best, find a doctor to trust and talk it over with them,” Remsh said.

Today, Remsh continues to monitor the cancer through regular scans rather than waiting for it to make itself known through more serious symptoms.