GREAT FALLS — Families were already waiting outside the beef barn at Montana ExpoPark when the Uptown Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot opened at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Volunteers there say some come back at almost the exact same time every year.

WATCH Madison Collier's report from opening day:

Black Friday brings families back to the Uptown Optimist Christmas tree lot

Inside, shoppers can choose from grand firs, Fraser firs and Douglas firs in a range of heights. Organizers say, though, that sometimes getting everyone to agree on one can take a little longer.

“You see 10 people looking at one tree to pick that perfect tree for their house,” said Josh Cinqmars, the club’s former president. “It’s a lot of fun.”

For the volunteers, opening day comes after about two weeks of getting the barn ready. Club President Eric Schroedel said there’s some pressure to have everything in place, especially when families count on coming back each year.

“I worry a lot that we do it right for everybody,” Schroedel said.

Madison Collier Uptown Optimist Club President Eric Schroedel and former President Josh Cinqmars talk about opening day at the club’s Christmas tree lot in Great Falls

Money from the sale stays in Great Falls and helps support organizations such as Alliance for Youth and Big Brothers Big Sisters. It also helps the club run its own programs, including Shop with an Op, which pairs local kids with club volunteers for a Christmas shopping trip.

Shoppers can also stop by the Electric City Educators Giving Tree. Bev Christian, the group’s facilitator, said educators work with school counselors to reach children whose Christmas requests another group hasn’t already picked up.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Each ornament lists something a child needs and something they’d like for Christmas. Shoppers return a wrapped gift with the same ornament taped to it.

Each ornament lists something a child needs and something they’d like for Christmas. A request for clothes might appear alongside a LEGO set or craft supplies. Shoppers can take an ornament and return a wrapped gift with that same ornament taped to it.

The Christmas tree lot is inside the beef barn at Montana ExpoPark and will stay open until the trees sell out.