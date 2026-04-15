'Expressions of Silence' set for annual spring concert (2026)

GREAT FALLS — Expressions of Silence, the performing group at the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind, will host their annual spring performance and silent auction on Saturday, April 25th.

Door open at 6 PM for the silent auction and the performance begins at 7 PM.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Please contact Jennifer Wasson for more information, 406-771-6143.

It will be at 3963 Central Avenue.

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