Measles case in Fergus County: Health department identifies 2 possible exposure locations

The Fergus County Health Department said Friday that it has confirmed a case of measles in the area and identified two locations as possible exposure sites.

According to the health department, the two exposure sites are Amtrak Train No. 7 from Chicago, which arrived at the Malta Amtrak Train Station on Sept. 24 around 2:20 p.m., and Evergreen Wood Products in Moore on Sept. 25.

The county exposure dates are from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

"If you were at either of these locations on the dates listed, please check your measles (MMR) immunization status and make sure your vaccines are up to date," the health department said.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and small red spots inside the cheeks. One to two weeks after exposure, a red rash may appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body.

If you need help determining your vaccine status, call the health department at 406-535-7433.

CLICK HERE for CDC information on measles and vaccines.

Measles infections across the United States have reached a 35-year high, with more than 3,000 cases reported nationwide, and a public health expert says growing vaccine hesitancy — including signals from federal officials — is a driving force behind the surge.

Measles is very contagious and spreads through the air when someone coughs, sneezes or even talks. Droplets that contain a viral load can remain airborne for a couple of hours. You can contract measles even without direct contact with an infected person.

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