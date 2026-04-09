Police responding to an injury crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 4:40 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says the scene has been cleared and traffic is moving normally.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 3:52 p.m.) Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle collision in Great Falls on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said at about 3:40 p.m. that the crash scene is along Third Street NW near the intersection with 16th Avenue NW, which is near the Valvoline oil change shop.

According to the GFPD, it is a "serious injury crash."

Initial reports indicate that two vehicles are involved.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the type of vehicles involved.

Several lanes of traffic will be closed for some time.

Drivers are asked to follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene

We will update you if we get more information.