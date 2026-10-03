Student stabbed near Great Falls High after homecoming game

GREAT FALLS — A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed across the street from Great Falls High School following its homecoming football game, according to Great Falls Public Schools.

The district said law enforcement officers were on campus for game security. Great Falls police, school administrators, faculty and coaches responded quickly, and the student was transported by ambulance.

The district is conducting a school investigation while the Great Falls Police Department handles the criminal investigation.

The release did not provide the student’s condition or information about a suspect or any arrests.

GFPS said it will update the school community when it can, but will not comment on the ongoing investigation.

We will update you when we learn more information.