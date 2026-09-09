System upgrade to prompt overnight power outage in central Great Falls on Friday

NorthWestern Energy will conduct a planned overnight power outage for upgrades, affecting portions of central Great Falls on Friday.

Specifically, the outage is set to impact customers generally located north of 10th Avenue South to 3rd Avenue South and west of 16th Street South to 3rd Street South. Power will be shut off at midnight and is expected to be restored by around 5 a.m.

Customers affected by the outage will receive automated phone notifications ahead of time, according to NorthWestern Energy,

Crews will be working to replace aging substation equipment. NorthWestern Energy says the work is necessary to maintain reliable electric service in the area.