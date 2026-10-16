Great Falls Police crack down on alcohol sales to minors

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Police are cracking down on businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

Officers checked 56 businesses that sell alcohol inside city limits on Wednesday night (Oct. 14, 2026).

Police wanted to make sure liquor license holders were not selling alcohol to anyone under the age of 21.

According to a release, here's how the checks worked.

Volunteers who were 19 or 20 years old tried to buy alcohol at each business. Each volunteer carried a valid ID. They showed that ID to every seller who asked to see it.

All 56 businesses were open, and a purchase was attempted at each one.

Fifty-one passed, a 91 percent success rate.

It was an improvement over the last check in January 2025, when 82 percent of businesses passed.

“As community members, we all have a responsibility to help protect our youth. Preventing the sale of alcohol to anyone under 21 is a key component of deterring underage drinking, which often leads to other poor decisions," said GFBD Master Police Officer Shane Klippenes.

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers at 5 businesses were cited for a misdemeanor.

Police say the checks are paid through STOP ACT funds and that illegal sales to minors have dropped sharply since Montana required Alcohol Server Training.

Establishments that failed:

5th and Wine

Holiday Inn Bar & Casino

Pik & Pump Keraghan's (8th Ave. N.)

Wal-Mart (Smelter Ave location)

Whiskey Falls Casino (6th St. SW)

Establishments that passed: