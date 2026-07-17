Great Falls police search for missing 90-year-old man

GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 90-year-old William Sandaker.

Police said on a social media post that Sandaker was last seen walking westbound in the 600 block of 26th Ave NE at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

"Officers and William's family are gravely concerned for his well-being," the post states. "We encourage community members anywhere in the northeast part of town to check your porches or outdoor furniture, we're hoping William just became tired and stopped to rest."

In an update Friday morning, police said they looked for Sandaker through the night but were unable to locate him.

Sandaker is described as:

- 90 year-old white male

- 5'8" tall - 150 lbs

- Bald with blue eyes

- Last wearing blue shirt, shorts, yellow Crocs

- Does not use a walker or cane

- Does not have hearing aid in

- Does not have his phone with him

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts call 911 immediately.