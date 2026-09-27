Great Falls police searching for missing 22-year-old man

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man, according to a post made on social media.

The following information was provided by the Great Falls Police Department

Name: Tanner Rust

Age: 22 years old

Date last seen: Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Last known location: Last seen leaving his residence in the 300 block of 46th Street South. Great Falls police say Rust was riding a red motorized Honda dirt bike when he left eastbound on 3rd Avenue South. The dirt bike was located in the 5100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Physical description: 5'5" tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. Rust has a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing clothes in the below photo. Great Falls police say he was not wearing shoes when he left his residence.

Great Falls Police Department

Specifically, he was wearing a black baseball cap with brown and white patch, black sweater with black t-shirt under, blue jeans, white socks, no shoes.

Great Falls police says to please call 911 if you see Rust or have any information about his whereabouts. Tanner's family and officers are concerned for his safety.